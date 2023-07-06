After hitting up the Balenciaga show show in Paris on Wednesday (July 5), Cardi B and Offset made it very clear that they’re still going strong. For those unaware, there existed reason to believe otherwise thanks to some recent cheating allegations levied against both. Regardless, they showed each other plenty of PDA and didn’t hold back when greeting fans outside of the luxurious event. Moreover, it was all smiles and embraces, which comes a little over a week after the Bronx MC responded to rumors that the Migos rapper cheated on her. Furthermore, this gossip came from none other than Tasha K, who Cardi has a history of beefing with online and in the courtroom.

“I don’t be outside like that, so when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes- they see me,” Cardi B expressed on Twitter Spaces. “And their voices start trembling. They be nervous! Because I’m a bad b***h! You don’t got that- I got that. So every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage, I’m just saying, y’all know what’s gonna happen next. We’re gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey, and mad happy. I’m gonna make an album, and people are gonna wanna hear the album because of it. Another rich n***a’s gonna cuff me. And what? What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make?”

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Together At Balenciaga Show After Online Blowup

Offset & Cardi B In Paris

What’s more is that Offset apparently responded to Cardi B’s claims via Twitter, albeit quite indirectly. First, he posted three crying-laughing emojis, and then wrote “Fly like a bird,” seemingly referencing his hip-hop boo. But it didn’t stop there, since next time it was the Georgia MC himself who accused Cardi of cheating. “My wife f***ed a n***a on me gang. Y’all n***as know how I come,” ‘Set wrote on his Instagram Story a day later in a since-deleted post.

“Let me say,” she responded on Twitter Spaces again while doing a rendition of “I Should Have Cheated” by Keyshia Cole. “You know that you can’t accuse me of all the things that you know you’re guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that’s easy for you to blame everything on me! Yes honey! Listen. Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. That Spaces the other day? That motherf***er’s spiralin’. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherf***ers forget that I’m Cardi B. If I was givin’ this p***y to anybody, it would be out. Can’t f**k me no regular-degular-schmegular! Cuz they gon’ tell the world. And I can’t f**k nobody in the industry, cuz they gon’ tell too! So please, boy. Stop actin’ st*pid!” For more on Offset and Cardi B, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset: Rap’s Rocky Romance

[via]