Cardi B Confirms She's "Still Here" After Kanye West Declared Her "Used"

Kanye West went on his most vicious Twitter rant to date this week. The rapper dispensed with whatever niceties he still engaged in and proceeded to insult his peers by any means. He targeted their families or their intelligence. He used slurs, and in the case of Cardi B, he claimed they were irrelevant. Cardi B was a baffling inclusion for many, given that her and Kanye West don't have much of a history together. That said, Cardi made sure to defend her legacy after being called out in a very public way.

Kanye West flatly stated that Cardi B was over the hill. "Where Cardi B gonna be 10 years from now," he tweeted. "They used her." In a separate tweet, he claimed that Cardi replaced Nicki Minaj, only for her to be replaced by Megan Thee Stallion. Fans took to the comment section in droves to defend Cardi, but if the rapper is good at one thing, it's talking trash in return. She promptly took to social media to make it clear her career is very much intact. "7 years 1 album," Cardi B posted. "Still being a topic and still being asked about my music." The rapper then flexed the durability of her fanbase. "I'm anointed and I have a real fanbase. They come and go but the brim is still here and will stay."

Cardi B Kanye West Drama

Random as this exchange might seem, this is not the first time Kanye West has questioned Cardi's bona fides. A video of West going on a verbal tirade leaked in 2018. He called out numerous artists, and Cardi was among them. He claimed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was an industry plant. "Cardi B is a plant by the illuminati," the controversial rapper asserted. "She don't write her own raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible. And then makes songs like 'f**k 'em and then get some money.'" Kanye West also cast Cardi in an ignorant light, claiming that she has "no idea" what's going on.