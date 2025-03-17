Plies Abandons Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B & Soulja Boy Over Uncleared Sample

Plies has officially filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B and Souja Boy. He originally took legal action against the group over the release of the 2024 song “Wanna Be,” which allegedly featured an uncleared sample of his song, “Me & My Goons.” In the motion, which he filed on Friday and was obtained by Billboard, Plies offered to drop the case “without prejudice,” meaning he could refile in the future if he changes his mind.

Plies filed his initial lawsuit back in November. “Defendant Soulja Boy authorized Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla to sample [his song],” Plies' lawyers wrote at the time. “[Wanna Be] incorporates substantial elements of the copyrighted material underlying ‘Me & My Goons,’ without authorization from plaintiffs.” GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Cardi B for a remix of "Wanna Be" back in May 2024. It features samples of both "Pretty Boy Swag" by Soulja Boy and "Don't Save Her" by Project Pat.

Why Is Plies Suing GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion?

Plies' lawyer, Aaron J. Thornton, previously explained the rapper's decision to sue, suggesting that it didn't have anything to do with the artists themselves. "This lawsuit isn't a strategically timed attack against Black women," Thornton wrote in a statement at the time. "Plies has said a lot of meaningful and important things in support of Black women. This is a lawsuit where the first name up who has the actual pockets here is Universal Music Group. My communication is directed to the record labels, the people who actually own the music. The artists are wonderful artists This isn't an attack on any of these artists."

Plies isn't the only one to reference Universal Music Group in recent legal action. Drake is currently suing the company for defamation over the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Additionally, Iggy Azealia recently accused the record label of allegedly owing her millions of dollars in royalties.