Soulja Boy Gives Flowers To Ludacris For Flying A Plane Before Him

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Red Carpet
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Soulja Boy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub &amp; Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Game recognize game.

Soulja Boy is not a humble rapper. He doesn't like to give peers their due, and oftentimes will start fights just to garner attention. There have been a few major exceptions, though. Soulja Boy apologized to Metro Boomin after he insulted the producer's late mother. He acknowledged that he took things a bit too far with his social media comments. Now, Soulja Boy has given flowers to Ludacris. The circumstances in which he admitted being wrong are much less serious than the Metro situation, but we still have to give credit where it's due.

The whole situation stemmed from a bold Soulja Boy claim. He makes a lot of them. He claimed that he was the first rapper to fly a plane during an Instagram video he posted on October 13. Ludacris saw the post, and left a thinking emoji, prompting fans to do some digging. It turns out, Ludacris had beaten the "Crank That" star to the punch. A scroll through Luda's Instagram confirmed that he had flown a plane back in 2021. Soulja Boy could have easily gone off on Ludacris for stealing his thunder, and trying to make a feud out of effectively nothing. Instead, he took it in stride. "I just saw your video," he replied. "You did it first."

Soulja Boy Admitted He Made A Mistake On IG

If this sounds like a more mature Soulja, it's by design. The rapper admitted disappointment in himself following the aforementioned Metro Boomin debacle. The internet was pretty uniformly disappointed in Soulja Boy for his harsh comments, and he made a change. He tweeted out that he would be seeking professional help as a means of keeping his emotions in check. "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," he wrote. "Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old."

This newfound maturity does not seemingly apply to everyone, though. After Diddy was arrested, Soulja Boy made it clear that he would not have tolerated any of the mogul's alleged antics. "If Diddy ever tried me like any of these gay rappers I would have killed his b*tch a*s," he tweeted. He also claimed to have a story about the night he spent with Diddy and Cassie, but has yet to share it publicly.

