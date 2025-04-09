Cardi B Shares Heartfelt Message About Devastating Nightclub Roof Collapse In Dominican Republic

Cardi B Nightclub Rood Collapse Hip Hop News
Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Cardi B recently asked her fans to pray for those affected by the collapse of the Jet Set nightclub roof in Santo Domingo.

The Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo has left people around the world, including Cardi B, heartbroken. The tragedy killed at least 66 people and injured more than 160 others, according to Billboard. Earlier this week, the femcee took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of mourning about the unexpected incident. In it, she encouraged her fans to pray for those affected.

“I’m in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone,” her message began. “l’m sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones ..I feel like every Dominican around the world is in a big hora Santa praying for survivors and praying for the ones that are gone to be in Gods Glory. For the people who lost a family or a friend don’t have bad memories they left this earth singing and dancing and most likely happy and enjoying themselves and that’s how the lord will receive them.”

Cardi B Tour
Syndication: DesMoines
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019.

“Its so heartbreaking to see one of our iconic artist [Rubby] Perez leave in such a tragic way,” Cardi continued. “I’m glad tho our final memory of him was him sharing his beautiful voice to us .. Sang one last time .I want my fans to pray for those who was in that building last night ❤️💙.”

Cardi's post arrived shortly before she seemingly began teasing an upcoming tour on X. She did so by responding to a report about her net worth sitting at a whopping $101.6 million despite her lack of musical output in recent years. "And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸," she wrote. In addition to a tour, Cardi B's fans can also look forward to her anxiously awaited sophomore album. While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, she's said previously that she hopes it drops this year.

