Cardi B Shares Heartfelt Message About Devastating Nightclub Roof Collapse In Dominican Republic

The Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo has left people around the world, including Cardi B, heartbroken. The tragedy killed at least 66 people and injured more than 160 others, according to Billboard. Earlier this week, the femcee took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of mourning about the unexpected incident. In it, she encouraged her fans to pray for those affected.

“I’m in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone,” her message began. “l’m sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones ..I feel like every Dominican around the world is in a big hora Santa praying for survivors and praying for the ones that are gone to be in Gods Glory. For the people who lost a family or a friend don’t have bad memories they left this earth singing and dancing and most likely happy and enjoying themselves and that’s how the lord will receive them.”

“Its so heartbreaking to see one of our iconic artist [Rubby] Perez leave in such a tragic way,” Cardi continued. “I’m glad tho our final memory of him was him sharing his beautiful voice to us .. Sang one last time .I want my fans to pray for those who was in that building last night ❤️💙.”