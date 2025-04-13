Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Turn Up At Same Club Amid Dating Rumors

Cardi B appears to be living her best life these days, despite being in the middle of a messy divorce from her ex, Offset. On Friday night (April 11), she popped out for Vybz Kartel's first headlining concert in America in roughly two decades at Barclay's Center. She looked like she had a blast, reflecting on the exciting night out in a fun Instagram post shared yesterday. Her weekend didn't end with the concert, however.

Last night, the femcee was also spotted at a club in New York City, dancing and having fun with some friends. Coincidentally enough, Stefon Diggs was seen at the same club. While it's unconfirmed whether or not they were there together, the outing has managed to get fans talking. Rumors that Cardi and Diggs are romantically involved have been circulating since last year.

Cardi B & Offset Drama

They've been seen together a few times since, though they've yet to reveal whether or not they're officially an item. The duo even spent Valentine's Day together in February. This was an apparent date that Cardi blamed Offset for ruining late last month. She later hit the former Migos member with some serious allegations, accusing him of harassing her and the man she's seeing, threatening her life, and more. As for Diggs, he recently confirmed that he's not single on Instagram Live. He didn't share the identity of the lucky lady, but of course, supporters are convinced it has to be Cardi.

The "Enough" rapper's love life isn't all she has to be happy about lately, however. Earlier this month, she hinted that she could have a tour coming up. In response to a tweet about her net worth being $80-101.6 million, she suggested that the number could be going up very soon. "And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸," she replied.