Cardi B, Safaree & More Live It Up At Vybz Kartel’s First American Show In Two Decades

It's been an undoubtedly exciting few months for Vybz Kartel, and fortunately for fans, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. In March of last year, his murder conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct. He was released from prison over the summer as a result, and wasted no time getting back to work.

Kartel quickly released his mixtape "First Week Out," later announcing a New Year's Eve homecoming show at Jamaica National Stadium. In March, he proceeded to announce his first headlining show in America in over two decades. "This is a monumental moment for me and the culture," he said in a statement at the time. "To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready.”

Vybz Kartel Barclays

The long-awaited event finally took place yesterday (April 11), and as expected, fans were out in full force. Various celebrities like Cardi B and Safaree were even in attendance, making the most of the historic moment. Safaree shared various clips of the concert on Instagram after the show, making it clear that he had the time of his life. "I cried real tears tonight," he captioned one of them "My life flashed b4 my eyes. My friends thought it was a joke.. but I cried!!! Yo @vybzkartel I can’t believe your free.. I never thought I would see the day ! GOD IS SURREAL!!"

"Yo kartel let me be ya hype man for 1 song 😂," he captioned another. "I was punching and kicking all my friends last night!! I bet 100$ you can feel the energy in your phone watching this right now 😂 these videos in my phone are 😂😂." As for Cardi B, she shared several clips of the event on her Instagram Story, singing along and showing off her friends' dance moves.