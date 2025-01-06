Vybz Kartel Hints At New Drake Collabs While Declaring His Victory In Kendrick Lamar Battle

Vybz X Drizzy is incoming, along with other high-profile team-ups.

Vybz Kartel is celebrating his freedom following a lengthy prison sentence, and he didn't take long to expand his already prolific catalog. Moreover, during a new interview with Complex following his latest singles, he spoke about his renewed outlook on life, his struggles with a thyroid condition, his New Year's Eve show in Jamaica, his iconic career, and a whole lot more. The dancehall legend also teased some of his upcoming collaborations, including a recorded track with Nicki Minaj and in-the-works team-ups with Cardi B, which is pretty ironic. But most crucially for some fans, he also hinted at new songs with Drake coming soon.

For those unaware, this is particularly exciting because of Drake's long-standing fandom of Vybz Kartel, although you can say that about Nicki and Cardi as well. What makes the 6ix God's presence more notable is how he was rumored to be a guest at Vybz's New Year's Eve show, although it looks like that didn't pan out. But the Jamaican superstar didn't just speak on his upcoming collaborations with Drizzy, which hopefully come sooner rather than later. He also gave his take on the OVO mogul's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, giving both artists props while ultimately siding with his colleague.

Vybz Kartel Teases Drake Collabs And Speaks On Kendrick Lamar Battle

"Kendrick is a lyricist and I am also a lyricist," Vybz Kartel said of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar and their rap battle. "So I appreciate his art. But to me, Drake gets the point across on a global scale." We're sure that this will divide some fans out there, but it's a pretty reasonable assessment and, most importantly, one that leaves room to praise both. It's probably not something that's heavily on his mind, as he's got much more fruitful things in his life to focus on such as his wholesome relationship with Sidem Öztürk.