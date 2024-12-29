Drake Fans Theorize He Will Pop Out At Vybz Kartel's New Year's Eve Show In Jamaica

Some hints from the dancehall artist and the concert's team have the OVO crowd feeling excited.

Drake fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025 despite their very turbulent 2024, whether that's a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album or some Australian shows. But some die-hards believe that they have one last treat to look forward to before the year is out, as many of them now speculate that he will perform at Vybz Kartel's New Year's Eve party in Kingston, Jamaica. The extravaganza will also host Skillibeng, Spice, Popcaan, Tommy Lee, and many more, although the 6ix God hasn't been officially announced as a performer by any means. As such, take this with a grain of salt, but let's see what hints caused these rumors in the first place.

First off, Vybz Kartel himself mentioned an unnamed Canadian artist who will join the New Year's Eve festivities in Jamaica during a press conference. In addition, someone from the concert's team also spoke about "that person in Canada" whose name he can't disclose. Considering Drake's past support of Kartel and his love of dancehall as a whole, then these hints and a guest appearance make a lot of sense.

Drake Fans Predict Appearance At Vybz Kartel Concert

"He said I'm his influence, but he's also one of my influences," Vybz Kartel said of Drake during his recent interview with HNHH. "And funny enough, since I came out, we haven't spoken, but while I was in prison, we spoke, and it was always an energy and a vibe, you know? I mean, always good energy, always good vibes. But since I came out, we haven't spoken, because I've been all over the place, and obviously, he's doing his stuff. But yeah, man, ‘nuff respect to Drake, trust me, man. Drizzy, yes. One Champagne Papi. So yes, it’s a great feeling."