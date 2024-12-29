Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Garners 1 Billion Streams On Spotify For Fourth Year In A Row

Longevity is a hard thing to achieve, but not for the 6ix God.

Drake may have had a pretty sour 2024 all things considered, but that hasn't affected the resonance and replayability of his music... At least, for a lot of fans out there. Moreover, his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy garnered 1 billion Spotify streams this year alone, marking the fourth year in a row in which the project reaches this milestone since its release. While it almost missed the window for 2024, it shows how longevity, familiarity, and hit-making ability continue to rank among the 6ix God's arsenal despite any rap battle loss. Even though this is one of his least impressive LPs when it comes to critical reception, it remains one of his biggest streaming successes.

With that in mind, we can't imagine how much Drake fans are streaming more undeniably classic material like 2011's Take Care and 2013's Nothing Was The Same. However, we're sure that these achievements on Spotify might rub him the wrong way these days considering his legal petition against Universal Music Group and the streaming platform. Either that, or it's an example that despite their denials, the DSP cannot halt Drizzy's success on the platform amid their falling out.

Drake's CLB Streams Over A Billion Times On Spotify In 2024

Elsewhere, this success of Certified Lover Boy – a three-year-old album – might cause fans to think that hip-hop is enjoying its past achievements more than its current stars. But Drake doesn't think the art form is "dead" like many believe. "Oh, let's not go there, let's not go there," he responded to Adin Ross' comments on the matter during their Drizzmas giveaway stream. "You know what? Honestly, it'll never die. [...] What do you mean? [...] Just, it was a weird NBA season. New season starts in, like, five days, anyway."