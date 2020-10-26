Drake Certified Lover Boy
- MusicRight Said Fred Was Thrilled That Drake Used "I'm Too Sexy" Sample For "Way 2 Sexy"The English band members have no hard feelings towards Drake for using the "I'm Too Sexy" sample. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" Remains At #1 On Billboard Top 200Drizzy's latest drop remains atop the Billboard 200. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDrake Is All Smiles Amid Kanye West Feud: "I Have An Emotional Budget"The “In My Feelings” rapper continues to find his long-standing feud with Kanye worth smiling about. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicDrake Fans Confuse NCAA Basketball Game With New Music AnnouncementI mean, it's understandable. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTierra Whack Has A Provocative Question For DrakeThe Philly-bred rapper is questioning what type of surgery really forced the OVO head honcho to delay "CLB."By Madusa S.
- MusicNew Drake Leak "Lucky Lefty" Surfaces OnlineNo stranger to the feeling, another Drake leak has hit the net. By Madusa S.
- StreetwearDrake Teases Upcoming Nike Collab With New Release DateDrake has something massive planned with Nike.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearDrake Debuts "Certified Lover Boy" x Nike CollectionDrake is teasing the release of "Certified Lover Boy" with some Nike merch.By Alexander Cole