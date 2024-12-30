Gwyneth Paltrow's Criticism Of Spotify Might Just Support Drake's Claims Against Them

Was your Wrapped also weird this year?

Drake might have just found more support for his legal petition against his label Universal Music Group, Spotify, and others through the most random and unexpected of sources. Moreover, actress Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a Q&A session on her lifestyle brand's Goop platform and answered a question about what her Spotify Wrapped looked like this year. "My data was not accurate,” she expressed. “I listened to João Gilberto, like at dinner parties, but it has him as my number one artist, and that’s impossible because I had it on a couple times but not enough to warrant that spot." But how does this relate to the 6ix God?

Well, first of all, people complaining that their Spotify Wrapped isn't accurate is nothing new, as they usually hold some surprising or confusing inclusions. But the idea that the streaming platform is either misrepresenting or straight-up changing a given user's streams of songs an artists is exactly what Drake is attempting to call out. He accused Spotify, UMG, and others such as iHeartMedia of purposefully boosting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track via artificial means such as bots, payola, reduced licensing fees, playlisting, and algorithmic pushes.

Drake Seems To Call Out UMG & Spotify

"That’s my mother, by the way," Drake remarked during his Drizzmas giveaway stream following a speech from his mom that inspired him to seemingly address the UMG and Spotify petition, as well as the rap beef in general. "Any of you guys think you can finish me… It doesn’t matter, from one man to the biggest corporation in the world, you guys will never done me. Are you crazy? The most powerful force you ever seen in your life, me and her."