Gwyneth Paltrow
- Pop CultureGwyneth Paltrow Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Dive into Gwyneth Paltrow's impressive net worth, built by a filmography that helped earn the actress an Oscar.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureSimon Pegg Had Disneyland Dad Day With Jay-Z: "He's A Really Sweet Guy"They have a mutual friend—Coldplay's Chris Martin—who also made the trip, and Pegg spoke about their kids pushing them to get on rollercoasters.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTwitter Taunts Jada Pinkett With Tupac References After Revealing Details Of Sex Life With Will SmithTwitter was relentless after Jada's most recent revelation about Will Smith.By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Defends Sex Life With Will Smith After Detailing StrugglesJada spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow about maintaining a healthy sex life in marriage and soon, she and Will faced another onslaught of memes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGwyneth Paltrow Admits Her Least Favorite Movie Role Of Her CareerGwyneth Paltrow gets candid about her least favorite performance of her career, "Shallow Hal."By Cole Blake
- RandomErykah Badu Denies Copying Gwyneth Paltrow With Vagina IncenseErykah Badu's "Badu's P*ssy" incense recently sold out & critics accused the singer of copying the actress's vagina candle success.By Erika Marie
- TVGwyneth Paltrow Poses In Front Of Vagina Bouquet At Her "Goop Lab" PremiereGwyneth Paltrow stands amidst the canal. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureMartha Stewart Shades Gwyneth Paltrow Over "Vagina" Candle PopularityStewart says it's because of "a lot of guys who are horny."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGwyneth Paltrow Sells Out Goop Candle That Supposedly Smells Like VaginaGwyneth is at it again. By Noah C
- GramGwyneth Paltrow Roasted Online For Naked Instagram PostSome aren't even sure if it's actually Paltrow.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Hasn't Seen The FilmPaltrow must be over it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGwyneth Paltrow Announces Exit From Marvel Universe After "Avengers: Endgame"“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Theory Uses Gwyneth Paltrow To Confirm Baby With Tony StarkBaby Iron-Man?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGwyneth Paltrow Alleged To Be Jay Z's Becky; Amber Rose RespondsAmber Rose's little joke has gone too far. By Chantilly Post
- GossipGwyneth Paltrow Questions How People Hated Her More Than Chris BrownGwyneth Paltrow just can't comprehend how Chris Brown got a pass but not her. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentOprah Says She Reads Slave Documents To Cure Bad DaysNo "crisis" is as bad as it was for slaves. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Scandal: Terry Crews Says It Gives Him PTSDIt's over for Harvey Weinstein.By Chantilly Post