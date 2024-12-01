Math Hoffa Claims UMG Makes More Money By Supporting Kendrick Lamar Over Drake

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Math Hoffa attends Mazza's Surprise Birthday Dinner Hosted By Jim Jones on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
With Drake and his legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar and his "Not Like Us" diss track, fans and media figures are wondering how these label dynamics actually look like. For those unaware, both artists fall under UMG, whom Drizzy is accusing of colluding with Spotify to artificially inflate the streaming and radio numbers for the West Coast banger. As such, plenty of people gave their two cents as to why UMG allegedly supports K.Dot over the 6ix God, and Math Hoffa has a possible explanation. According to his remarks – and those of some of his My Expert Opinion podcast cohosts – they are still in two very different positions.

Specifically, Math Hoffa posited that UMG as a major label wants artists to stay under them and not go independent, which is why they found it harder to deal with Drake's massive success since he reportedly owns his masters and continued to seek more money. In Kendrick Lamar's case, Hoffa says that the label makes much more off of him since that ownership is a lesser percentage.

Math Hoffa Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Deals

However, you can see in the replies section of the Twitter post below that most people seem to disagree with this assessment. First of all, even with Drake reportedly owning his masters, he still probably made UMG and other major labels more money than Kendrick Lamar overall thanks to the frequency of drops and his massive reach as an artist. Secondly, Kendrick only has a licensing and distribution deal with Interscope (under UMG), so they might not have a comparable contract structure currently. With all the drama around the legal petition and what's going on for these artists business-wise, these questions became more interesting than ever.

We'll see what other analyses and interpretations emerge concerning this Kendrick Lamar and Drake case, one that could go pretty much anywhere. Maybe it will go all the way to court, maybe the discovery process doesn't yield anything, and maybe both parties just settle out and call it a day. But no matter what happens, it will probably cause a big shake-up in the music industry.

