DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Angered UMG By Working With Other Labels & Competitors

BYGabriel Bras Nevares964 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Major labels are just too greedy, huh?

There are so many theories and interpretations when it comes to Drake's legal move against Universal Music Group and Spotify that it completely moves past the Kendrick Lamar beef into something much greater. Moreover, DJ Akademiks has unsurprisingly covered this petition extensively, and he recently offered some more thoughts as to what could've provoked this. The general theory is that Drizzy actually wants out of his UMG contract and has unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a better deal for himself. The success of "Not Like Us" was the final straw, and what seemed to show him that the music industry will kick him out as quickly as they welcomed him in.

Basically, DJ Akademiks posited that UMG was also angry at Drake for working with their competitors, which then led to unfulfilled renegotiations. Some examples that the media personality brought up include an OVO deal with a Sony Music joint venture, the Toronto superstar's previous affiliation with Warner, and his support of Gamma and new artists like Sexyy Red. He spread his influence throughout the whole industry, and UMG is allegedly and hypocritically peeved at this search of monopoly.

Read More: BlocBoy JB Calls Out Rappers Switching Sides On Drake

DJ Akademiks' Theory About Drake's Business Moves

Meanwhile, other commentators and hip-hop cultural figures chose to play the comparison game rather than look at Drake's actions individually. For example, during a recent episode of the My Expert Opinion podcast, Math Hoffa claimed that UMG actually favored Kendrick Lamar's deal over the 6ix God's because they benefitted more from those splits. Many pushed back against this allegedly inaccurate narrative that Kendrick makes them more money than Aubrey, but it's a valid assumption when none of us really know for sure.

Regardless of what will happen with this legal petition and the precedent it could set, it's very clear that Drake will endure a very strained relationship with UMG moving forward. We wouldn't express shock if their partnership completely fell out, or if UMG fought tooth and nail to keep him under their watchful eye and commercial control. After all, the OVO mogul is an absolute titan of the industry. But with so many doubts and assumptions, we're hoping for some clarification.

Read More: Akademiks Reacts To "Her Loss" Cover Model Suki Baby's Love For Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...