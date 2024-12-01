Akademiks Reacts To "Her Loss" Cover Model Suki Baby's Love For Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Big AK comes to Drake's defense about Suki's love for Kendrick Lamar.

Akademiks chimed in on Suki Baby, the cover model of Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album, shocking social media with her praise for Kendrick Lamar’s new album, GNX, on Thanksgiving. During a recent chat with her followers, Suki expressed her admiration for GNX, describing it as more than just a response to Lamar’s detractors. “This album Kendrick put out—it’s for the world,” she shared. “We can go back a couple of songs, and he’s not even talking about bro. He’s in this space where he’s saying, ‘Nobody is playing with me.’ It’s not just directed at one person; it’s a statement.”

As usual, Akademiks shared his thoughts on Suki's comments, saying, “Shorty might be a little dense in her thinking, but be very clear, this Kendrick album is the embodiment of the energy from the battle.” Big Ak would relate GNX to Drake’s album More Life, the project after Drizzy’s battle with Meek Mill. He added: “Drake’s album after Meek Mill … the obliteration of Meek Mill. That was the embodiment of, ‘hey, this is me on an aggressive type of timing, since y’all think y’all can play with me. Look what I did to the last dude.’ And that’s what Kendrick is on. I’m not saying he is speaking about Drake in every line. But the energy created by the battle is still on this album.”

Akademiks Addresses Suki Baby’s Praise Of Kendrick Lamar & GNX

GNX is set to debut at #1 with 324,000 units after taking over Apple Music and Spotify charts. The surprised album features an all-L.A. roster outside of SZA’s features on “luther” and “gloria.” The album’s lead track, “squabble up” is projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Memes featuring Lamar screaming the producer Mustard's name propelled "tv off" to social media's top of the charts. Lamar’s Yell inspired brands to add it to their promotions.