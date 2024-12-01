BlocBoy JB Calls Out Rappers Switching Sides On Drake

Once you get a "stimulus package," that loyalty usually sticks around.

It's been a difficult year for Drake when it comes to his hip-hop relationships, but at the end of the day, most people won't just cut him off over a rap beef. While many turned their backs on him in 2024 following the Kendrick Lamar battle, we saw via a recent Future and Metro Boomin interview that some folks are warming up to him again. Still, we're sure that the 6ix God hasn't really forgotten who was truly there for him. BlocBoy JB decided to add to this conversation, defending him in a recent Instagram Story post about the rap game.

"I'll Never Switch Sides On Anybody That Helped Me," BlocBoy JB's message about Drake began. "This Rap Game Different N***as Will Fake Fucc With Ya For Da Moment Just Cuz It's Beneficial. I'll Never Switch Up On Da [owl emoji] Ion Give As Wat Cuh Do." For those unaware, BlocBoy featured the Toronto superstar on "Look Alive," which became a massive hit in 2018. This makes him one of the most successful receptors of the OVO "stimulus package" that some folks claim as a staple of his career.

BlocBoy JB Defends Drake

Of course, these days, the conversation around that collaborative tendency is very different, as more folks would rather characterize Drake as a culture vulture these days than a musical chameleon. Also, the "stimulus package" most likely took a hit this year, as many theorize that he wouldn't have filed his legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify if there weren't contractual and financial issues behind the scenes. Nevertheless, BlocBoy JB is correct in assuming that many folks within the rap game showed Drizzy fake love, which now lands us where we are today.

Elsewhere, amid all this drama, Drake is still all smiles, as he recently hit up a club with a pretty chill and joyful demeanor. Massive success and acclaim must certainly make the switch-ups easier to process, but they clearly can't take that sting away, either. We'll see how other collaborators of his continue to assess this whole situation, and whether or not he makes a full recovery.