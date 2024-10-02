BlocBoy JB Gets Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel In Memphis

Blocboy JB Meet &amp; Greet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Rapper Blocboy JB attends his meet &amp; greet at DTLR Camp Creek Market Place on April 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
BlocBoy JB is facing various charges.

According to AllHipHop, BlocBoy JB found himself at odds with the law earlier this week when he was arrested in Memphis. Reportedly, the Tennessee Highway Patrol noticed his car sitting still at an intersection for two cycles of red lights. Allegedly, the artist had fallen asleep behind the wheel, where officers found him with a loaded gun in his lap.

Allegedly, officers found 12.4 grams of marijuana in his vehicle in addition to the firearm. As a result, he's been charged with alleged obstruction of a highway, driving while license revoked, unlawful possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, and simple possession of marijuana. In the past, his license was revoked for an alleged DUI.

BlocBoy JB Hit With Multiple Charges After Allegedly Dozing Off While Driving

BlocBoy JB attends Yo Gotti's CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The outlet reports that he was taken to Shelby County Jail yesterday (October 1), and posted a $7,500 bond today. He's scheduled to appear in court on October 3. Fans haven't heard from BlocBoy JB since his arrest, which comes after he defended Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant following his gun-flashing incident. He argued that guns aren't always illegal and that the athlete should be able to spend his time off the court however he wants to.

"Guns are not illegal," he wrote in May of last year. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja." This was an unpopular opinion, as it wasn't the first time Morant found himself in a similar situation. What do you think of BlocBoy JB getting arrested in Memphis earlier this week? What about him allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

