Drake All Smiles At The Club After Threatening UMG Over “Not Like Us”

It looks like Drake is doing well.

It's been a difficult year for Drake. The Toronto rapper went head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar in a viral rap battle, and according to most, lost. Earlier this month, Kendrick unleashed his new album GNX by surprise too. It's been a major success, prompting big reactions from internet trolls. Just a few days after the unexpected drop, Drake also decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us."

He accuses the label and Spotify of manipulating streams through botting and influencers. He also alleges that UMG could have stopped the song from being released. In turn, this would have prevented the spread of allegations that he's a predator. Of course, he's been getting clowned for this as well, though some think there's a chance he could make a serious change in the music industry. Regardless, social media users can be ruthless, especially when it comes to Drake these days.

Drake Appears Unbothered In New Clip Despite UMG Drama

Luckily, however, it doesn't look like Drake has let all of this get him down too much. In a new clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, he's seen smiling and laughing at a club with some friends. He appeared to be in shockingly good spirits despite everything going on, and his supporters are glad to see it. While this indicates that Drake isn't completely hung up on the drama, it seems like he's at least a bit tuned in. Earlier today, for example, one Instagram user shared a post asking followers whether or not Drake could win the legal battle with UMG and "declare war on the music industry."

Timbaland responded with a GIF of someone shaking their head, suggesting that he's not entirely convinced this is possible. Internet sleuths then quickly realized that Drake unfollowed Timbaland, meaning he could have taken offense to his comment.