DJ Akademiks Reacts To Drake Reportedly Unfollowing Timbaland Amid UMG Legal Battle

Drake seemingly took offense to a Timbaland comment recently.

Last week, Drake made one of his most controversial moves yet with a pair of legal filings against Universal Music Group (UMG). He accuses the company of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He also alleges that UMG could have prevented the release of the song, on which Kendrick accuses him of being a sexual predator. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” one filing alleges, according to Billboard. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

Of course, this resulted in mixed reactions from social media users and Drake's peers, including Timbaland. Recently, he commented on an Instagram post questioning whether or not it's possible for Drake to come out on top amid the legal battle and expose alleged corruption in the music industry. He made his stance clear as day with a simple GIF of a man shaking his head, which it appears as though Drake did not appreciate.

DJ Akademiks Looks Back On Drake & Timbaland's Past

Social media sleuths quickly noticed that Drake seemingly unfollowed Timbaland on Instagram, indicating that he might have taken offense to what he thought was shade. Timbaland later clarified that he's simply waiting to see how the situation plays out. "That head shake means let the story play out," he wrote. "Mal might b on to something. They say you have to destroy to rebuild!!!" Now, DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the reported unfollow, seeming surprised considering what fans have previously seen of their relationship. He pointed out that Timbaland has seemingly never had anything bad to say about Drake, and questioned exactly what he meant by his follow-up comment.