DJ Akademiks Reacts To Drake Reportedly Unfollowing Timbaland Amid UMG Legal Battle

BYCaroline Fisher558 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Hosts Halloween Eve at Story Nightclub
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) E-Class, Drake and Timbaland as Drake host Halloween Eve at Story Nightclub on October 30, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Drake seemingly took offense to a Timbaland comment recently.

Last week, Drake made one of his most controversial moves yet with a pair of legal filings against Universal Music Group (UMG). He accuses the company of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He also alleges that UMG could have prevented the release of the song, on which Kendrick accuses him of being a sexual predator. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” one filing alleges, according to Billboard. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

Of course, this resulted in mixed reactions from social media users and Drake's peers, including Timbaland. Recently, he commented on an Instagram post questioning whether or not it's possible for Drake to come out on top amid the legal battle and expose alleged corruption in the music industry. He made his stance clear as day with a simple GIF of a man shaking his head, which it appears as though Drake did not appreciate.

Read More: Wack 100 Clarifies The Game’s Role In Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

DJ Akademiks Looks Back On Drake & Timbaland's Past

Social media sleuths quickly noticed that Drake seemingly unfollowed Timbaland on Instagram, indicating that he might have taken offense to what he thought was shade. Timbaland later clarified that he's simply waiting to see how the situation plays out. "That head shake means let the story play out," he wrote. "Mal might b on to something. They say you have to destroy to rebuild!!!" Now, DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the reported unfollow, seeming surprised considering what fans have previously seen of their relationship. He pointed out that Timbaland has seemingly never had anything bad to say about Drake, and questioned exactly what he meant by his follow-up comment.

This is far from the first time Ak has commented on Drake as of late, however. During another recent stream, he argued that Drake's older material is still carrying his success rather than his newer work. "80 to 85 percent of Drake's current streams is from albums that dropped over six years ago," he said. "And I'm being very fair here. I love Drake, that's my favorite artist. Bro, the labels look at him different."

Read More: Drake Remains 2024's Top Selling Rapper By Album Units Despite Not Dropping

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...