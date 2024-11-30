Uncle Luke Clowns "Soft" Drake For Pre-Action Lawsuit Against UMG

Aubrey is getting no love.

The rap world has been watching Drake's actions very clearly in 2024. Everything the artist has done has been scrutinized and analyzed ad nauseam. There's been some positive, but a whole lot of negative. This has especially been true since Drake decided to file a pre-action lawsuit against UMG. The emcee claims that the record label conspired to boost the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss "Not Like Us." Whether or not there is validity to this claim is irrelevant in the court of public opinion. Drake is being clowned, and genre icons like Uncle Luke believe he's being soft.

Uncle Luke took to social media on Friday to discuss the pre-action lawsuit. He laid his cards on the table, and admitted he liked Drake's music. He didn't like the way the rapper has handled the fallout of the Kendrick Lamar battle, however. "I don't like what he got going on right now but I like his music," he explained. Uncle Luke proceeded to criticize Drake. "You don't talk about certain things," he explained. "You don't talk about Payola. Don't talk about buying live streams and you don't sue after you got dissed."

Uncle Luke Admits He's Still A Fan Of Drake's Music

Drake's decision to violate these seemingly unspoken rules has rubbed Uncle Luke the wrong way. The 2 Live Crew rapper didn't lay the blame solely at Drake's feet, though. He claimed that younger generation rappers are more sensitive. "Y'all young people live in a soft society," he opined. "That's why I'm glad I'm an OG. All y'all young people soft!" Uncle Luke was frustrated by the fact that Drake is taking legal action over a beef that should have been settled on wax. Or, worst case scenario, as he put it, with "fists."