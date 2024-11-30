Drake Reportedly Unfollows Timbaland After Producer Addresses UMG & Spotify Petition

More petty moves?

Drake apparently likes to be petty and unfollow his opps on social media, whether it's as surefire as Kendrick Lamar or as seemingly meaningless as LeBron James. However, the reasons as to why he takes people off his Instagram are always combative, as he usually tries to send a message via these "cosigns." Of course, the 6ix God is pretty corny for using social media in this way and treating follows and comments like gospel – see his version of "The Heart Part 6" for some disgusting proof of that. But it looks like he will still engage with this approach, even amid his most controversial move perhaps ever.

Moreover, Timbaland recently commented under an Instagram post that asked whether or not Drake could win a $2 billion lawsuit and "declare war on the music industry" as a result. The producer posted a shaking head, and this is allegedly what made Drizzy supposedly unfollow him. Still, when DJ Akademiks covered this alleged development on Instagram, TImbo actually responded in his comments section and provided an explanation. "That head shake means let the story play out," he wrote. "Mal might b on to something. They say you have to destroy to rebuild!!!"

As such, it seems like Drake reacted brashly to just a vague and easily excusable reaction, which should show you how petty thinking can warp your actions. Then again, there's also a very good chance that he and Timbaland might share some more serious beef that we have no idea about. Either way, the beat-maker is one of many hip-hop icons who weighed in on this UMG and Spotify petition. Others were much more critical, though, such as Uncle Luke's assessment of a "soft" display.

Meanwhile, Drake continues to be a frequent name in conversations, even when he's not really doing that much to warrant discussion. For example, J. Cole recently alleged that Jay-Z once told Aubrey to give Cole a hit in an embarrassing way, and we didn't really hear about his reaction. These interpersonal industry dynamics are tough to navigate, and they can lead to plenty of strife.