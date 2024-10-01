Chrisean Rock Reacts After Timbaland Flips Her Gospel Snippet Into A New Song

Timbaland is a pure genius.

A few days ago, Chrisean Rock shared a moving post to Instagram. In it she essentially tells her fans that she's looking to do better for herself and for her son. How is she doing this you ask? The all-powerful spirit above. "Embracing a new life and walking in purity is a beautiful journey, one that reflects the transformative power of God’s love and grace. As you continue to shine brightly in your purity, remember that it’s a reflection of God’s work within you, drawing you closer to Him and to the life He has envisioned for you". Furthering her commitment to Him, Rock sat down with Pastor Bryant for an enlightening conversation, according to The Shade Room.

During their interview, she talked about her incarceration, getting rid of bad habits, and this new path she's on. Furthermore, the baby momma to Blueface also mentioned how she's looking to make what she calls "hood gospel". She even previewed a song she has been working on, giving Pastor Bryant some raw vocals mid-interview. People have been ridiculing her still, even though she's looking to make life-altering changes for the better. However, there are some who were inspired by her revelation, including hitmaking producer, Timbaland.

Timbaland & Chrisean Rock Collab Incoming?

He loved what he heard from Rock so much --especially the snippet-- so he turned those lyrics and some talking points and turned it into a powerful song of his own. Fans underneath The Shade Room's repost of this Timbo clip were loving it, saying, "Now THATS FIRE I’m ready to stream ASAP". "YAHWEH YAHWEH, there’s only one way and it’s God’s way 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 love this". Chrisean also came across the snippet and replied with a brief but appropriate reaction, "Gods Plan". While we absolutely need this song, we are also happy to see Rock for moving in this way. We hope she will continue to move down this path of betterment.

What are your thoughts on Timbaland creating a song from a Chrisean Rock interview with a pastor? Do you need this to officially release? Could Rock be turning a corner? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Timbaland and Chrisean Rock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.