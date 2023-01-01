Even our earliest memories stick with us all the way to adulthood, and sometimes they can result in some streams. Chrisean Rock teased a new gospel song called “Hallelujah” via Instagram and said that it was her first word. In the short clip, she sang along to the song’s lyrics and jumped up in excitement. Also, some trap drums come in later that makes it sound like a potentially hip-hop based cut. Whatever the case, Blueface’s lady was excited in the comments to share the track.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Fun fact : my first word was hallelujah n made a gospel song called hallelujah,” she wrote. “In Jesus name this year 2023 with be nothing but abundance and more Love MORE LIFE Amen.”

In addition, there was another clip shared from her TikTok where her love of gospel comes through clearly. Moreover, she was chilling with her boo Blueface as they listened to a gospel song together. In the video, the California rapper is sitting down drinking, throwing up a few sets as the song plays. Meanwhile, Chrisean is dancing and singing along to the song, occasionally going in for a hug with her man.

However, Chrisean jokingly tried to stop Blueface from signing during the song. Even with all the years passed, there’s still that gut reaction, but it was a sweet moment. Still, it hasn’t been all peaches and cream for the two. In recent clips from their Crazy In Love reality show, they bickered over their relationship, with Chrisean saying it’s forced.

“I need space from this, like, forced-ass relationship,” she said. “Like, I don’t know if it’s a business-ship or a relationship. Is he with me because there’s opportunity in it, or [does] he really just want to be with me?”

The side of Chrisean that nobody gets to see. I’m not going to give up on her. #chriseanrock ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Vpuv7FFIkc — Tameka Jackson ❤️👸🏾 (@QueenMek) December 22, 2022

While their relationship has been notoriously rocky, that clash unfortunately transcended beyond the couple’s boundaries. Blueface’s mom and Chrisean are notoriously at odds, especially after recent social media jabs.

What did you think of the clip of Chrisean’s new song “Hallelujah” and it being her first word? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in hip-hop relationships and upcoming music.