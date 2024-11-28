Adam22 Roasts Bodyguard For Supporting Kendrick Lamar With pgLang Hat

Adam22's bodyguard recently got cooked.

It's been a great couple of weeks for Kendrick Lamar fans, as the rapper just unleashed his new album, GNX. The project arrived with zero notice and has since earned mostly positive reactions. On top of this, Drake recently decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), resulting in a great deal of clowning for the Toronto artist and his die-hard supporters.

Recently, however, Adam22 turned the tables by roasting his own security guard. In a clip, the guard is seen sporting a pgLang hat and getting ripped to shreds for it. "Yo, you know you're not just gonna come around with a pgLang hat on without us cooking you right? Kendrick head ass," the No Jumper host said before bursting into laughter. Luckily, the security guard was able to laugh along with the internet personality, indicating that he wasn't too upset by his clowning.

Adam22 Calls Out Security Guard

This clip arrives shortly after Adam22 defended Drake after he threatened UMG with a lawsuit. In a legal filing, Drake accuses the label and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us." He also accuses the label of defamation, alleging that they could have stopped the release of the song, in which Kendrick “falsely [accuses] him of being a sex offender.”