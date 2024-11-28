Adam22 Roasts Bodyguard For Supporting Kendrick Lamar With pgLang Hat

BYCaroline Fisher529 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party Hosted By ASAP Bari
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Adam22 attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party hosted by ASAP Bari on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Adam22's bodyguard recently got cooked.

It's been a great couple of weeks for Kendrick Lamar fans, as the rapper just unleashed his new album, GNX. The project arrived with zero notice and has since earned mostly positive reactions. On top of this, Drake recently decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), resulting in a great deal of clowning for the Toronto artist and his die-hard supporters.

Recently, however, Adam22 turned the tables by roasting his own security guard. In a clip, the guard is seen sporting a pgLang hat and getting ripped to shreds for it. "Yo, you know you're not just gonna come around with a pgLang hat on without us cooking you right? Kendrick head ass," the No Jumper host said before bursting into laughter. Luckily, the security guard was able to laugh along with the internet personality, indicating that he wasn't too upset by his clowning.

Read More: Adam22 Claims Drake Could Be Declared A Hero Thanks To His Highly Controversial UMG Lawsuit

Adam22 Calls Out Security Guard

This clip arrives shortly after Adam22 defended Drake after he threatened UMG with a lawsuit. In a legal filing, Drake accuses the label and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us." He also accuses the label of defamation, alleging that they could have stopped the release of the song, in which Kendrick “falsely [accuses] him of being a sex offender.”

“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” the lawsuit alleges, per Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite." According to Adam22, Drake might actually be onto something. In a tweet posted earlier this week, he argued that Drake could end up being praised for exposing alleged corruption depending on what direction the legal battle ends up going in. "Anyone acting like Drake is just a bad loser hasn’t read this sh*t yet," he wrote. "If half of this gets proven, Drake will look like a hero for exposing the corrupt music industry."

Read More: Adam22 Gets Clowned For His "Free Durk" Song In Support Of The Incarcerated Rapper

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...