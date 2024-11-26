Adam22 Claims Drake Could Be Declared A Hero Thanks To His Highly Controversial UMG Lawsuit

The internet is against Drake, but No Jumper isn't.

Adam22 is one of the most controversial people in hip-hop thanks to his various takes on the culture, and his foray into adult entertainment. However, No Jumper is still a massive platform that has platformed and championed a ton of underground artists. This is particularly true in the L.A. rap scene as many of the small artists on Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX, were interviewed by Adam. The media mogul has also developed a relationship with Drake, so there is no doubt that he has been left in the middle of the rap beef.

On Monday evening, bombshell news hit the internet as it was reported that Drake was filing a lawsuit against UMG for allegedly sabotaging his career. Overall, Drake believes that UMG was paying people to promote "Not Like Us" and was even employing bots to run up Spotify streams. Moreover, it seems like Drake believes this was done in attempt to minimize his career and affect future contract negotiations with UMG. It is a massive allegation of corruption, and Adam22 believes this is great for the culture.

Adam22 Backs Drake

"Anyone acting like Drake is just a bad loser hasn’t read this shit yet. If half of this gets proven, Drake will look like a hero for exposing the corrupt music industry," Adam22 wrote. Overall, Adam makes an interesting point here. This could lead to some truly massive industry implications. Although it might not be a lawsuit against Kendrick, optically, it does feel that way, at least a little bit. As soon as the lawsuit dropped, the internet made up its mind about how it felt.