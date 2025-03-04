Vybz Kartel Set For Epic U.S. Comeback With First American Show in 20 Years

There might not be another artist who has handled their comeback quite as gracefully as Vybz Kartel. The dancehall superstar emerged from prison after 13 years of incarceration following the overturning of his 2014 murder conviction due to juror misconduct. His renewed freedom has been met with global celebrations, from the entire island of Jamaica to the streets of London. This excitement was fully displayed when Kartel performed for at the Freedom Street Concert on NYE.

Since then, he’s taken his talents across the globe, including the U.S. after his visa was reinstated. His U.S. return culminated in his attendance at this year’s Grammys in L.A.. His album Party With Me earned a nomination for Best Reggae Album. While he didn't able to perform during his recent visit, his fans won’t have to wait much longer. Kartel will make his grand return on April 11th for his first headlining show in America in over 20 years.

Presented by Reggae Fest, Vybz Kartel will perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11th, 2025. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. "This is a monumental moment for me and the culture," Kartel said in a statement. "To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready.”

Major Shows Lined Up For 2025

This long-awaited moment is one that many fans didn’t think would ever happen, but Vybz Kartel has been steadily making his mark on the global stage since his release. His performance at Barclays Center is just one of the many major shows lined up for 2025. Kartel is also slated to appear as a special guest alongside Burna Boy during the final night of the Wireless Festival, which will be headlined by Drake across all three nights.

In addition to his performance schedule, Vybz Kartel was recently honored at the UK’s MOBO Awards, where he received the Impact Award from close collaborator and friend, Spice. At the event, he performed his iconic singles "Fever" and "Clarks," earning roaring applause from the audience—a preview of what’s to come in his upcoming shows. Outside of performing, Kartel continues to be as prolific as ever. He has released new tracks such as "Amout," "Str8 Vybz," and "God Is The Greatest,” as well as the 10-year anniversary edition of his project Viking (Vybz Is King).