Cardi B just released her new single "Outside," and it looks like she's now finally ready to announce her long-awaited sophomore album. Via Instagram, she shared a narrated clip of her with crow imagery and dramatic, tick-tocking music in the background. From what the Bronx femcee remarked, it looks like she will announce the record later today (Monday, June 23).

Other than that, we don't really know many more details about this announcement or the release itself. But either way, fans are ready for it. "TIMES UP. [feather emoji] I got an announcement to make tomorrow," she captioned her Instagram post from Sunday (June 22).

"Seven years, and the time has come," Cardi B remarked concerning her new album (presumably). "Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years I gave them grace. But now, I give them hell. I learned power's not given. It's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not bad, I'm beyond; I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now. I got an announcement to make."

"TOMORROW," the text on the teaser read, and then a countdown began. Based on when she published this, we can expect the announcement to come sometime around 3PM EST today (Monday, June 23). We'll see what the mother of three has in store...

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Cardi B New Album

Elsewhere, Cardi B found a lot of success with her new single "Outside," no matter what metric you look at. There was a lot of conversation around its lyrical angle, since it seemed to focus on her contentious divorce from Offset and the drama between them. No matter where you fall on that debate, it contributed to a lot of commercial success so far.

With all this in mind, who knows what this next album could become? Will it be a collection of bangers, more reflective cuts, or something we've never seen before from Cardi B? In any case, it feels cathartic to finally get this underway.