Cardi B is popping "Outside" later this year, as her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama? is due on September 19 of this year. Ahead of its release, she's doing a lot to hype the release up and set it up for success, including a recent visual teaser for the album she shared on Instagram on Monday (June 30).

Specifically, the trailer is to promote the box sets for this release, which you can find here. "AM I THE DRAMA? - September 19th," the post's caption read. "New box sets are available at the LINK IN BIO. Keep in mind these will be signed by me, by my magical left hand. Make sure yall get them while they’re available because once I drop the next one, they’re gone."

In the trailer itself, the Bronx femcee stares at herself in various mirrors in a flowy cyan dress before a murder of crows break through one of the windows. In her efforts to escape, she gets into her car, and the camera cuts to black when the crows (or ravens, maybe?) catch up to her. But when we get back to the 32-year-old, she's donning the red dress on her album cover and seems confident among the chaos.

Cardi B New Album

Other Cardi B teases for Am I The Drama? include the reveal that "WAP" and "Up" will be on the tracklist. She took to social media to explain this decision, since many fans pushed back on these old tracks due to their sales boost potential.

"These motherf***ers are just gonna have to be mad," Cardi remarked. "My hit records need a home. Sometimes people go to Invasion of Privacy to look for 'WAP' and 'Up.' My fans have been telling me to put 'WAP' and 'Up' on the album – and I'm gonna do this for my fans. My fans deserve for me to listen to them... F**k, it's our turn. It's Bardi Gang's turn. Whatever they mad about tell them to go cry about it. Wah, wah, wah! Go f***ing cry about it. I love my fans... And whatever they want, they get."