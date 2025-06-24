SZA Hints At Possible Feature On Cardi B’s Sophomore Album, “Am I The Drama?”

BY Caroline Fisher 289 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SZA Possible Feature Cardi B Hip Hop News
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA presents the award for best m√∫sica urbana album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B's eagerly anticipated sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?," is scheduled to drop on September 19, 2025.

Cardi B fans have been waiting patiently for her sophomore album for years, and now, it's finally on the horizon. Earlier this week, she announced that the project will be called Am I The Drama? and that it will drop on September 19. She unveiled its cover art too, which shows her posing with a flock of crows in a bold red outfit.

The Bronx femcee has been teasing her upcoming album for quite some time now, telling fans in April to look forward to some huge features. “The features on my album are really good,” she explained at the time. "I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And the ones that I have not worked before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all."

For now, supporters don't have a definitive list of everyone who will appear on the album. Recently, however, one of Cardi's fellow female artists dropped a major hint.

Read More: Cardi B To Include Five-Year-Old "WAP" On Her Newly Announced Album

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

SZA rushed to the comments section of Cardi's Instagram announcement to tease the idea of a collab. "Lemme send this verse chile," she wrote, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. While this doesn't exactly confirm that the songstress will be featured on Am I The Drama?, it certainly has fans crossing their fingers.

This wouldn't be the first time the two of them got together on a song either. SZA joined Cardi on "I Do" from her debut album Invasion Of Privacy in 2018. They also teamed up a few years back on the extended version of Summer Walker's song "No Love," and on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me" last year.

At the time of writing, Cardi has not publicly responded to SZA's comment.

Read More: Cardi B's New Album Has Reportedly Sold Over A Million Copies Three Months Before Release

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards Music Cardi B To Include Five-Year-Old "WAP" On Her Newly Announced Album 918
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K
Cardi B New Album Sold Million Before Release Hip Hop News Music Cardi B's New Album Has Reportedly Sold Over A Million Copies Three Months Before Release 2.6K