Cardi B fans have been waiting patiently for her sophomore album for years, and now, it's finally on the horizon. Earlier this week, she announced that the project will be called Am I The Drama? and that it will drop on September 19. She unveiled its cover art too, which shows her posing with a flock of crows in a bold red outfit.

The Bronx femcee has been teasing her upcoming album for quite some time now, telling fans in April to look forward to some huge features. “The features on my album are really good,” she explained at the time. "I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And the ones that I have not worked before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all."

For now, supporters don't have a definitive list of everyone who will appear on the album. Recently, however, one of Cardi's fellow female artists dropped a major hint.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

SZA rushed to the comments section of Cardi's Instagram announcement to tease the idea of a collab. "Lemme send this verse chile," she wrote, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. While this doesn't exactly confirm that the songstress will be featured on Am I The Drama?, it certainly has fans crossing their fingers.

This wouldn't be the first time the two of them got together on a song either. SZA joined Cardi on "I Do" from her debut album Invasion Of Privacy in 2018. They also teamed up a few years back on the extended version of Summer Walker's song "No Love," and on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me" last year.