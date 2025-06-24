It goes without saying that it's been a tough few months for Cardi B. Last summer, she and her longtime partner Offset decided to go their separate ways for good just a few months into her third pregnancy. They've since gone after each other online on various occasions, trading several shocking insults and accusations.

It seems like things are finally looking up for the femcee, however, as she's now wrapped up in a new romance with Stefon Diggs. Rumors that the two of them are an item have been circulating since last year, and they hard launched their relationship at a Knicks game last month.

Things appear to be going well for the happy couple too, as recently, Cardi took to social media to show off the extravagant vacation they're on. "Why this man got us staying in a castle?" she asks in a clip shared on her Instagram Story earlier today, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I'm talking about a real castle, look at this."

Read More: Cardi B Shares Breakup Advice Amid Her Messy Divorce From Offset

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Cardi proceeded to flip her camera around to show off the stunning property, making it clear that she was impressed. She even shared some clips of Diggs working out, noting how he takes no days off. Her romance with Diggs is far from all Cardi has to be happy about these days, however. She's also currently gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

She announced the title of the project earlier this week along with its release date, September 19. While it's unconfirmed exactly who fans can expect to hear on the project, she hinted at their being some exciting features back in April.

"I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all," she said at the time.