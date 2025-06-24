Cardi B Enjoys Extravagant Vacation With Stefon Diggs Amid New Album Buzz

BY Caroline Fisher 417 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Vacation Stefon Diggs Relationship News
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Cardi B officially announced her anxiously awaited sophomore album "Am I The Drama?" which drops later this year.

It goes without saying that it's been a tough few months for Cardi B. Last summer, she and her longtime partner Offset decided to go their separate ways for good just a few months into her third pregnancy. They've since gone after each other online on various occasions, trading several shocking insults and accusations.

It seems like things are finally looking up for the femcee, however, as she's now wrapped up in a new romance with Stefon Diggs. Rumors that the two of them are an item have been circulating since last year, and they hard launched their relationship at a Knicks game last month.

Things appear to be going well for the happy couple too, as recently, Cardi took to social media to show off the extravagant vacation they're on. "Why this man got us staying in a castle?" she asks in a clip shared on her Instagram Story earlier today, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I'm talking about a real castle, look at this."

Read More: Cardi B Shares Breakup Advice Amid Her Messy Divorce From Offset

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Cardi proceeded to flip her camera around to show off the stunning property, making it clear that she was impressed. She even shared some clips of Diggs working out, noting how he takes no days off. Her romance with Diggs is far from all Cardi has to be happy about these days, however. She's also currently gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

She announced the title of the project earlier this week along with its release date, September 19. While it's unconfirmed exactly who fans can expect to hear on the project, she hinted at their being some exciting features back in April.

"I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all," she said at the time.

After Cardi shared the big news, SZA even took to her Instagram comments section to tease the idea of a collab. "Lemme send this verse chile," she wrote simply.

Read More: SZA Hints At Possible Feature On Cardi B’s Sophomore Album, “Am I The Drama?”

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
SZA Possible Feature Cardi B Hip Hop News Music SZA Hints At Possible Feature On Cardi B’s Sophomore Album, “Am I The Drama?” 358
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 3.7K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Shares Breakup Advice Amid Her Messy Divorce From Offset 543
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 23.9K