Cardi B has all the reason in the world to want to hole up and not deal with the outside world. A nasty divorce from the father of her kids, Offset, adds onto big career pressures and the trappings of fame. But love makes it all worth it, and she's been having a great time with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The couple recently went public, and according to AllHipHop, they are supporting each other's endeavors whenever they can. The New York femcee recently popped out at the Diggs Day Football Camp in College Park, Maryland on Saturday (June 7).

The youth-focused community event takes place annually at the University of Maryland, the state native's alma mater. Diggs gives local children, coaches, and community leaders opportunities to connect, hone their skills, and come together in the name of good sportsmanship, skill, growth, and camaraderie.

Michael Locksley, the University of Maryland's football head coach for the Terrapins, posted a picture with Cardi on social media. "Welcome to #Terpsville @iamcardib @TerpsFootball #DiggsDay #Stef #Elevate," he captioned the post. It was a surprise for most everyone involved, although she didn't speak or take over the event or anything like that. Instead, Cardi was just there to support, which is always wholesome to see.

Cardi B "Outside" Song

Stefon Diggs is playing big for the New England Patriots these days, so the NFL wide receiver also uses his youth football camp to stay in community with his roots. Diggs Day's focus on mentoring the next generation of athletes and community leaders through training drills and motivational exchanges will likely be one of his longest-lasting legacies.

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B took a break from the drama. This football camp outing paused her ongoing conflicts with Offset over their nasty public break-up and divorce proceedings.

In fact, it seems like this might even spill over onto wax. Cardi recently teased a track on social media that most fans are referring to as "Outside." In it, she references men who "f**k on anything" and talks about being cuffed for too long, which seems to allude to the former Migo. We'll see how that plays out moving forward...