Stefon Diggs' Ex Shows Up To Offset's Latest Concert Amid His Cardi B Relationship

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B finally went public with their long-rumored relationship on Instagram, last month.

Stefon Diggs' ex, Sky Marlene, showed up to one of Offset's latest performances, as seen on several videos circulating on social media. The move comes after the New England Patriots star receiver confirmed he's dating Cardi B, last month.

When Live Bitez shared clips of Sky and Offset together at the show on Instagram, fans were not happy with the link-up. "Smh they don’t like each other fr, they both trying to make the ex’s mad. It never gives what people think it should. This just very childlike. I bet all they convos be about Cardi and Stephon like omg," one user wrote in the comments. Another added: "That’s not a flex that desperate and screams out I’m weak smh she hella hurt and it shows."

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship announcement has led to plenty of drama with Offset in recent weeks. After the two confirmed they were dating on Instagram, the Migos rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter) afterward: “Good roll out n PR. Today I pass." Diggs later shared a picture of himself catching a football with the caption: “We good over here, I caught her.” 

When Diggs eventually showed up to one of the Patriots' offseason practices, he rocked matching braids with Offset's son, Wave. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” Offset wrote on X in response. In a follow-up post, he added: “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.” He ended up deactivating his social media accounts.

Diggs had missed OTAs with the team after skipping out for a yacht party with Cardi B. A viral video from the event showed him holding what appeared to be a pink substance. When asked about it at practice, he told reporters: "I had a conversation with [head coach Mike Vrabel], obviously… He told me 'hoping everybody makes good decisions. I had a conversation with people in the building as well. Everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal," as caught by ABC6.

