Stefon Diggs Dodges Questions About Viral Yacht Trip With Cardi B

Stefon Diggs avoided providing further context to the viral video of himself allegedly holding a bag of a pink substance on a yacht in Miami while speaking with reporters at the New England Patriots' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The clip stems from a boating trip with Cardi B, last month.

"I had a conversation with [head coach Mike Vrabel], obviously… He told me 'hoping everybody makes good decisions. I had a conversation with people in the building as well. Everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal," Diggs told local reporters, as caught by ABC6.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel previously addressed the video at OTAs, last month. “Well, it’s something that we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We’re making great decisions and so the message will be the same for all our players that we’re—we’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club,” Vrabel said, as caught by AllHipHop. Diggs wasn't present at the voluntary practice.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship

Stefon Diggs has been making numerous headlines in recent weeks for his relationship with Cardi B. After months of rumors, they finally went public on Instagram, last month. The announcement led to plenty of drama with Cardi's estranged husband, Offset.