Cardi B is currently in a relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs following her split from Offset.

Cardi B shared some advice for fans going through a breakup while discussing her new album, Am I The Drama?, on Instagram Live, Monday. The comments come as she's been dealing with her own divorce from Migos rapper Offset. The topic arose as she discussed her recent single, "Outside," on which she disses her estranged husband.

“If you’re going through a breakup, if you’re going through some sh*t with your baby’s father or some sh*t, if you’ve just got a divorce, if you’re heartbroken—go outside with your f*cking friends,” Cardi said during the live stream, as caught by Complex.

From there, she fired back at the complaints she was getting from fans online for enjoying herself after the divorce filing. She continued: “When I kept going outside, people was like, ‘Oh, she got three kids.’ F*ck that. When you go outside with your friends, your friends are healing you. I really felt like my friends was healing me. There was times that I was at home by myself and I started feeling lonely and I started feeling anxiety.”

“It’s not that I was heartbroken,” Cardi B further recalled. “I just felt really alone. I just felt really, really alone, getting in the groove of dating and stuff like that and trying to figure things out. I’m telling you, going outside with my friends really healed me. You can even watch baddies with your friends. But it healed me.”

Who Is Cardi B Dating?

Following her filing for divorce from Offset, Cardi B is currently dating Stefon Diggs. She and the New England Patriots wide receiver officially confirmed their relationship, last month, following weeks of rumors about the two being romantically linked. The move caused quite a bit of social media fallout from Offset.

As for Cardi's highly-anticipated sophomore album, she also confirmed on Monday that the title will be Am I the Drama? and it will be dropping on September 19, 2025.

