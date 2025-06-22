Cardi B finally unleashed her eagerly anticipated new track "Outside" on Friday (June 20). The song first leaked earlier this month, prompting fans to demand a formal release. So far, it's been a massive success, and it's currently No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music.

Recently, the femcee took to Instagram Live to thank her fans for supporting the song, and to issue a public apology to her label. According to her, she didn't want to drop the song at first, but eventually agreed to compromise.

"I'm going to publicly apologize to Atlantic because I was being very bratty, very mean, very nasty," she began, as captured by Live Bitez. "'Cause I really didn't want to drop the song. But they was like 'No b*tch, you're gonna drop this f*cking song.' I was giving so much pushback, but we dropped it ... And it's going amazing."

Her apology comes after she expressed her frustrations with Atlantic on X, claiming she was "being tried by these new people."

"Outside" Cardi B

"Outside" is speculated to feature various jabs at Cardi's ex, Offset. The two of them have been wrapped up in a messy divorce for months now. The situation only appears to have escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, Cardi's new boo Stefon Diggs hopped online to show off the matching braids he got with her son Wave.

This earned a fiery response from Offset, who quickly made it clear he didn't appreciate the gesture. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he tweeted, following by “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”