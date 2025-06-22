Cardi B Apologizes To Atlantic Records Amid Success Of New Song "Outside"

BY Caroline Fisher 942 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Apologizes Atlantic Records Hip Hop News
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Cardi B, she was being "very mean" ahead of the release of her new single because she didn't want to drop it.

Cardi B finally unleashed her eagerly anticipated new track "Outside" on Friday (June 20). The song first leaked earlier this month, prompting fans to demand a formal release. So far, it's been a massive success, and it's currently No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music.

Recently, the femcee took to Instagram Live to thank her fans for supporting the song, and to issue a public apology to her label. According to her, she didn't want to drop the song at first, but eventually agreed to compromise.

"I'm going to publicly apologize to Atlantic because I was being very bratty, very mean, very nasty," she began, as captured by Live Bitez. "'Cause I really didn't want to drop the song. But they was like 'No b*tch, you're gonna drop this f*cking song.' I was giving so much pushback, but we dropped it ... And it's going amazing."

Her apology comes after she expressed her frustrations with Atlantic on X, claiming she was "being tried by these new people."

Read More: Cardi B's "Outside" Hits Major Apple Music Milestone

"Outside" Cardi B

"Outside" is speculated to feature various jabs at Cardi's ex, Offset. The two of them have been wrapped up in a messy divorce for months now. The situation only appears to have escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, Cardi's new boo Stefon Diggs hopped online to show off the matching braids he got with her son Wave.

This earned a fiery response from Offset, who quickly made it clear he didn't appreciate the gesture. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he tweeted, following by “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

The former Migos member also requested spousal support from the Bronx rapper last month, which she addressed on Twitter Spaces. "Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****," Cardi declared. "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow."

Read More: Cardi B Posts Adorable Family Photo Amid Release Of Her New Single "Outside"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Unleashes On Offset Track Gossip News Music Cardi B Seemingly Unleashes On Offset In Fiery Upcoming Track 36.7K
Offset JID To Compete With Cardi B Hip Hop News Music Offset & JID’s New Single "Bodies" To Compete With Cardi B’s “Outside” Release 1468
Cardi B Update Rumored Offset Diss Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Delivers Hopeful Update On Rumored Offset Diss Track “Outside” 6.6K
Cardi B Offset Alleged Cheating Pregnancy Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Claims Offset’s Alleged Cheating Put Her Last Pregnancy At Risk 2.4K