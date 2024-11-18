Cardi B Angers Fans Yet Again With A Massive Update On Her Upcoming Album

Cardi is on thin ice.

Cardi B fans are sick and tired of all the updates, news, promises, and expectations surrounding her highly anticipated sophomore album. It's been over six years since we got Invasion Of Privacy, and despite huge singles and enduring relevance, die-hards are feeling desperate for something concrete. But it's been too long for them to really muster up much more excitement than what they already have. Moreover, she took to Instagram Live on Sunday night (November 17) to give fans yet another update on the sophomore LP, indicating that the album will come out next year rather than this year like she promised... Again.

"I’ve been feeling so emotional lately," Cardi B shared on the social media platform. "Because I know next year is going to be my f***ing year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced. I don’t know what the f**k happened this year, I can’t even tell you. [...] [I] fell in love. Then fell out of love, then got a divorce. [...] I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I’m going through a very different transition in my f***ing life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash. I have to get my s**t together. Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend. I’m h*e-less right now. I gotta get my s**t together."

Cardi B Delays Album... Again

Cardi B also added that she spent a lot of time partying this year, and hopes to take a significant break and refocus herself. This is the latest disappointing update from her following her promise earlier this year to Rolling Stone that the album would be out before 2024 wraps up. "I take my music so f***ing seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f***ing word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out."