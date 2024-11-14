Cardi B Claims Kamala Harris Didn't Pay Her For Endorsement While Shading Candace Owens

BYGabriel Bras Nevares472 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USATODAY
Cardi B arrives for arraignment at the Queens County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with a fight last year at a Queens strip club. Xxx Cardi B Arraignment 252 Jpg A Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE."

Cardi B was one of many superstars who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in her bid for president of the United States. While she wasn't successful, losing to convicted Republican candidate Donald Trump last week, celebrities still stand by the candidate and defend their stance against those who doubt their earnestness. For example, conservative commentator Candace Owens recently asked the Bronx femcee via Twitter whether or not the Harris campaign paid her to speak at a rally shortly before election day. She had a fiery statement for Owens in response, making it clear that she doesn't need a big bag in order to talk politics and advocate for the important issues she finds most relevant.

"I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!" Cardi B responded to Candace Owens on the social media platform. "I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE." Of course, this isn't the first clash between these two women in the political space, and we're sure it won't be the last.

Read More: Cardi B Drops New Song Snippet To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Cardi B Responds To Candace Owens

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B dealt with plenty of other social media narratives recently, including fans' incessant demands for her long-awaited sophomore album. It seems like her recent Grammy nomination plus some other career developments inspired her to put her foot on the gas a little more. With new teases, hints, song snippets, and vague announcements, it seems like we're in the "Maybe it's happening!" phase of this cyclical rollout. Hopefully someone breaks the wheel and drops the project already, although we're sure that a few other big things would have to line up to pave the way for it.

Sadly, some of these narratives – whether Cardi B's strong political stances fueled them or not – hit too close to home for her. Fans (or haters, rather) posted Photoshopped images of her daughter with Offset, who recently joined the family as their third child. The couple isn't exactly on good terms right now, but they presented a united front against this personal attack. Hopefully politics don't result in more oversteps like these and social media users know their place.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Fans Try To Guess Their Baby’s Name

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...