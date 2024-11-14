Cardi B Claims Kamala Harris Didn't Pay Her For Endorsement While Shading Candace Owens

"I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE."

Cardi B was one of many superstars who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in her bid for president of the United States. While she wasn't successful, losing to convicted Republican candidate Donald Trump last week, celebrities still stand by the candidate and defend their stance against those who doubt their earnestness. For example, conservative commentator Candace Owens recently asked the Bronx femcee via Twitter whether or not the Harris campaign paid her to speak at a rally shortly before election day. She had a fiery statement for Owens in response, making it clear that she doesn't need a big bag in order to talk politics and advocate for the important issues she finds most relevant.

"I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!" Cardi B responded to Candace Owens on the social media platform. "I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE." Of course, this isn't the first clash between these two women in the political space, and we're sure it won't be the last.

Cardi B Responds To Candace Owens

Elsewhere, though, Cardi B dealt with plenty of other social media narratives recently, including fans' incessant demands for her long-awaited sophomore album. It seems like her recent Grammy nomination plus some other career developments inspired her to put her foot on the gas a little more. With new teases, hints, song snippets, and vague announcements, it seems like we're in the "Maybe it's happening!" phase of this cyclical rollout. Hopefully someone breaks the wheel and drops the project already, although we're sure that a few other big things would have to line up to pave the way for it.