Cardi B Promises BIA $1M If She Can Prove She Cheated On Offset

Cardi B isn't here for the rumors.

Cardi B has certainly dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. The mother of three is currently going through a divorce from her longtime partner Offset, and this week, they took some of their differences to social media. Of course, this has resulted in fans weighing in on the feud, and spreading false narratives about their split. One of them is that Cardi allegedly cheated on Offset, which she denies.

Earlier this week, she even hopped on X to check one user, who brought up her past beef with BIA. For those who don't recall, BIA dropped a diss track about Cardi B in June, after Cardi threatened to sue her for spreading rumors that she cheated on the former Migos member. In it, she doubles down on the cheating allegations, goes after Cardi's appearances, mentions her kids by name, and more. The cover art features a screenshot of Offset alleging that Cardi slept with someone else behind his back.

Cardi B Sets The Record Straight

The user shared this cover art, writing “bia spilled all that girls tea.” Cardi didn't waste any time before setting the record straight. She even went the extra mile, claiming she'd pay BIA a pretty penny if she was able to find evidence to back up her cheating allegations. “That b#### ain’t spill,” she wrote. “I’ll pay her a million dollars in cash to provide receipts of me talking to any n#### before this situation !!!” This is far from the first time Cardi has lashed out online as of late. The other day, she also told her ex that she hoped he'd die during a heated Twitter Spaces rant.

"Happy as f**k that I gave you attention for one day!" she said at the time. "Now you’re trying to spin the narrative like I want to be with you, knowing that that’s not it. I gave you some time out of spite because another n***a pissed me the f**k off. [...] B***h, I will violate right now."