Cardi B Finds Fan’s Fake Sophomore Album Cover Hilarious

BYCaroline Fisher187 Views
Syndication: USATODAY
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for "Invasion Of Privacy" with Offset joining her onstage. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is self-aware.

Fans have been waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album for years now. Fortunately, it appears that it's right around the corner, but her supporters still can't help but call out how long it's taken. Recently, one of them even created a fake album cover for the upcoming project, which still doesn't have an official release date. In it, Cardi B looks remarkably older, with gray hair and wrinkles. “POV: it’s 2054 and Cardi B has finally released her sophomore album," the fan captioned the post on X.

It seems as though Cardi was amused by the mock-up. She retweeted it with her reaction, “Lmaaaooooooooooooooo." Clearly, she's well aware of how badly fans want to hear her next LP, which she continues to tease. Last week, in response to her Grammy nomination, she previewed an unreleased track on her Instagram Story. "Ahhhh so grateful," wrote alongside the snippet. "And the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey... anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!"

Cardi B Laughs At Fan's Fake Album Cover

Cardi also chatted with her fans on Twitter Spaces last month and gave them a brief update on how the project was going. "I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album," she revealed at the time. "I know you guys are going to be like, ‘What the f**k, b***h?' But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f***ing quick."

"It’s just gonna be a one-two," she continued. "I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we're going to do it again. It’s going to be amazing and unique because everything I do, it's got to be amazing and unique." While fans have grown slightly impatient over the past few months, Cardi has had a lot keeping her busy. She just welcomed her third child in September, for one, and is going through a divorce.

