Cardi B & Offset Fans Try To Guess Their Baby’s Name

Cardi B is dropping hints.

In September of this year, Cardi B welcomed her third child with her ex, Offset. The baby arrived just a few months after news of their divorce went public, and fans have seen little of her since. The couple hasn't even announced her name yet, though a new video has left supporters with plenty of theories.

Earlier this week, jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte took to Instagram to share a clip of Cardi showing off a stack of diamond bracelets. Three of the bracelets feature her kids' names, though she covered up the name of her youngest. “Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet so I gotta hide the last one!” she says in the video. “Just know the whole f*cking wrist is Eliantte b*tch.”

Cardi B Teases Baby Name While Flexing New Jewelry

While Cardi covered a majority of the name with her finger, the first two letters were visible, "B" and "L." Of course, fans are flooding the comments section with their guesses as a result. "Her name is Bloom," one Instagram user speculates. "Blossom?" another wonders. Other guesses include Blaze, Blessing, Blair, and more. For now, supporters will just have to wait until Cardi is ready to share the big news, though it remains unclear exactly when she plans to do so. It's far from the only thing her fans are waiting patiently for, however.