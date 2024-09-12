Cardi B Announces Birth Of Third Child

Incredible news for Cardi.

Cardi B took to Instagram just moments ago to announce the birth of her third child with Offset. Overall, Cardi had been hiding her pregnancy for months. However, it started to become obvious, and she eventually announced it to the world. All of this took place in the middle of Cardi and Offset's divorce, which is still ongoing. Regardless, her pregnancy has been a blessing and many fans have been eager for her to give birth and expand her family.

Based on her Instagram post, which can be seen below, she just gave birth to a daughter. Furthermore, her family was there to support her through the process. Offset was in the room and there are photos of him holding the baby. It is great to see Cardi and Offset on good terms throughout all of this. Ultimately, the birth of her child was rumored over the weekend, with many theorizing that it had happened already. She confirms this in her post, noting it took place on September 7th.

Congratulations Are In Order For Cardi B

All of this comes amid rumors and speculation about her next album. Although Cardi claimed it wasn't happening, Atlantic Records has claimed it will, indeed be dropping. Furthermore, Cardi has begrudgingly been going to the studio. Now that she has a third child, only time will tell whether or not she will have the time to make music. However, the priority should absolutely be her new daughter. No matter what, we're sure the fans can understand where her priorities lie.