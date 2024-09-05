Cardi B Rolls Around In A Wheelchair During Son Wave's Birthday At Amusement Park

Don't worry, folks, Cardi B is just fine.

Cardi B and Offset may be going through a divorce right now, but they've celebrated their son Wave's birthday together on a couple of occasions regardless. Moreover, we don't know if the former Migo was there for the little one's recent trip to DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey. However, you definitely couldn't miss the Bronx femcee, as she rode around in a wheelchair for the shindig. Don't fret, though: according to allegedly close sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, she's just in her final trimester and her feet were too swollen to walk around a massive water park and mall.

As such, there's no reported health issue or anything like that: just an understandable minimization of risk for a pregnant Cardi B. You can check out pictures from this outing by clicking the "Via" link down below. Elsewhere, though, she's dealing with some other narratives around her upcoming third child that are a little less easy to deal with. For example, a lot of folks blasted the "Get Up 10" artist online for her recent maternity shoot, which featured the word "pedophile" in graffiti behind her. She obviously explained why this was the case and clarified that this was not intentional or suggestive at all, but some fans still felt that the team should've caught that more easily.

Cardi B Performing At BET Experience 2024

Cardi B at BET Experience 2024 at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Regarding other updates in Cardi B's world, a third baby isn't the only thing that she's looking forward to in the (hopefully) very near future. Of course, we also have to talk about her upcoming sophomore album, one that she's relentlessly teased on social media despite conflicting details. Even some label disagreements emerged that suggested that the two parties did not agree on when this LP will come out. Hopefully the 31-year-old clarifies this sooner rather than later, although most signs point to a late 2024 or early 2025 release.

Still, if you've been reading about Cardi B for the past six years, you know how familiar that "promise" sounds. Nevertheless, all we can do is wait to see what happens. In the meantime, she's sadly busy with people comparing her and Star Brim to the Ice Spice and Cleotrapa drama. We'll see if any other Internet narratives threaten Bardi's patience.

