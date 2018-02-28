amusement park
- MusicDrake Invests $100M To Restore Avante-Garde Amusement ParkDrake's DreamCrew reportedly invests $100M into restoring the art amusement park. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Upset With Amusement Park After Disappointing Toy PrizeBoosie Badazz says he's upset with Santa Monica Bay over a lackluster reward for a basketball hoop carnival game.By Cole Blake
- ViralCardi B's Security Guard Spotted Riding On Disneyland's Famous Teacup Ride: Watch"Lol he know he enjoying that shit," Tory Lanez commented on the Instagram upload.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesDisneyland's "Avengers Campus" Will Launch In July 2020Disney California Adventure Park is promising nothing but great experiences for its upcoming "Avengers Campus," filled with attractions for Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and many more heroes.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureDisney's Star Wars Hotel Will Open In 2021Escape to the edge of the galaxy.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureConey Island To Remove Amusement Park Rides To Focus On Water ParkCincinnati's Coney Island is getting an update. By Chantilly Post
- GramYG Shares Hilarious Video Of His Daughter Screaming On A Roller CoasterDaddy-daughter time.By Erika Marie
- NewsTeen Girl Dies After 360-Degree RollerCoaster Ride Tears Apart Mid-AirThe daredevil ride came apart mid-air. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTyra Banks Announces Modelling Amusement Park Called "Modelland"“'Modelland' is not just a place to us; It’s a movement.” By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDisneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" Park Will Be Revealed As Marvel ComicFrom comic to reality. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Plot & Cast Details RevealedThe fourth and final "Toy Story."By Brynjar Chapman
- ReviewsTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Tour Will Transport You To A Fanciful Fantasy LandRoller coasters, a Ferris Wheel, and flashy visuals: the "Astroworld" tour is more than what you bargained for.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Still Going Strong With Amusement Park PicIggy Azalea and Playboi Carti look unimpressed on a ride.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates On A Roller-Coaster Is The Photo We All Needed TodayKevin Gates might just go viral for this one.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCanada’s Wonderland Introduces Insane New World Record Breaking Roller CoasterLooking for the next thrill ride?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West Takes Entire Yeezy Staff To Six FlagsWest knows how to keep his employees happy. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWalt Disney World's New Toy Story Land Will Captivate Fans Of The Iconic Film SeriesGet ready to immerse yourself in this all-encompassing fantasia. By David Saric
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Stroller Fight Hasn't Affected Her Headphone DealBlac Chyna is keeping her money right.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKardashians Concerned For Baby Dream Following Blac Chyna's Public OutburstThe family is worried about Dream's well being. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDisney May Be In Talks To Create A "Black Panther" Roller Coaster Ride SoonThe media conglomerate could be bringing a piece of Wakanda to real life. By David Saric
- EntertainmentGotham City Will Soon Be Transformed Into A Theme ParkFans of Batman rejoice.
By David Saric