A lost amusement park is getting a much-needed facelift decades after it closed its doors, thanks to Drake.

Austrian artist André Heller helped launched the Luna Luna amusement park in 1987. But, what made this carnival particularly special was the contributions from some of the 20th century’s most revered artists. Influential figures such as Basquiat, Salvador Dali, and Lichtenstein designed the Luna Luna amusement park. Heller explained to the New York Times that the creation of Luna Luna intended to “bridge between the so-called avant-garde—the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses—and the so-called normal people.”

It opened in 1987 in Hamberg, Germany before it closed its doors shortly after due to financial issues. Heller didn’t think Luna Luna would re-open again. However, it’s now getting a much-needed restoration with the help of the Her Loss rapper and his team.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Drake is seen during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Creative director and Something Special Studios founder Michael Goldberg explained that he came across a website that detailed Luna Luna’s history. Goldberg then told Drake’s DreamCrew team of Luna Luna, planting a seed for its resurrection.

From there, he informed Drake’s DreamCrew team of the story,

“Within a 30-second conversation of ‘this existed,’ we were all in,” DreamCrew partner and Luna Luna’s chief executive, Anthony Gonzalez, said.

In a statement to the Times, Drake said the story blew him away.

“When I first heard about Luna Luna, I was blown away,” said Drake in a statement. “It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”

DreamCrew, co-founded by Drake and Adel “Future The Prince” Nur, are the majority owners of the venture. Reports claim DreamCrew invested upwards of $100M.

Luna Luna will reportedly go on a tour of America while a documentary of the amusement park is also in the works.

We’ll keep you posted on any more developments surrounding Drake’s new venture.

[Via]