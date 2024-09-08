Cardi B Fans Suspect She Gave Birth To Third Child With Offset

Cardi B was recently spotted on live at what some think could be a hospital.

Last month, it was revealed that Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset. Shortly after, she confirmed that she was expecting their third child together. The femcee shared photos from a stunning rooftop maternity shoot, penning a lengthy message to her baby-to-be. Yesterday, AllHipHop exclusively reported that she's given birth, though this remains unconfirmed.

“She didn’t publicly announce [the pregnancy] until she was six or seven months," a source reportedly told the outlet. According to them, it's a girl, and her official birthday is September 7. Cardi B has yet to reveal whether or not there's any truth to these rumors. During a recent livestream, however, she was seen at what some think is a hospital.

Cardi B Has Fans On Their Toes

While some fans have been quick to shower Cardi with congratulatory messages, others aren't convinced that the child has actually been born. "Congratulations on your blessing," one commenter writes in Livebitez's comments section. "I don’t believe this one," another claims. For now, the Bardigang will just have to wait until she or Offset announces something officially. Cardi's rumored newborn is far from the only thing her fans have been waiting to hear more about, however.