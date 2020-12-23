independent
- MusicKanye West's "Vultures" Hits Massive Earnings Milestone Despite Being An Independent ReleaseYe and Ty Dolla’s independent release could earn them more money in the long run than some of their biggest albums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExamining Russ's $10 million net worth, music career, business skills, and artistic independence in 2024.By Axl Banks
- MusicFrank Ocean Makes History As Independent Artist Thanks To Streaming NumbersEven though he hasn't dropped a full-length project in over seven years, the former Odd Future superstar is as beloved and popular as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKota The Friend's New Single Takes Us On A Short & Sweet Trip To "Oregon"If you're growing tired of holiday tracks, try the latest from Kota the Friend on for size.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Isn't Interested In Signing To A LabelMegan revealed to fand she's staying independent for the time being.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 MillionThe 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that's when his kids will need the money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYK Osiris Cries In Instagram Post Celebrating Independent ReleaseYK Osiris is clearly emotional about his first independent release.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBrent Faiyaz Shuts Down Major Label Deals In Favour Of Staying IndependentAlong with his new partnership with UnitedMasters, Faiyaz announced today that he'll be heading out on tour through the latter half of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West Reveals He Wants To Go Independent, Criticizes GAPKanye wants to enter a new phase of his career as a designer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBobby Shmurda Discusses How Going Independent Has Changed His CareerBobby Shmurda says that he's already making more money than ever after going independent.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Talks Independence & Teases Forthcoming 12th Studio AlbumRick Ross reveals that he'll be delivering his follow-up to "Richer Than I Ever Been" much sooner than expected.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBobby Shmurda Announces New Music, Says Major Labels Are "Blackballing" HimBobby Shmurda says that he's being blackballed by major labels, ahead of his first independent release.By Cole Blake
- MusicBobby Shmurda Says He's Officially Out Of His Contract With Epic RecordsBobby Shmurda is out of his deal with Epic Records. By Aron A.
- MusicYo Gotti Speaks On Rappers Making It Trendy To Be Independent, Explains Why It's Not Always The Best OptionWallo & Gillie Da Kid interviewed Yo Gotti on their "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicWack 100 Says Kanye West is "Definitely Independent"Wack 100 says "Donda" was Kanye's final album under Def Jam and will release "Donda 2" independently. By Aron A.
- NewsKYLE Goes Independent & Releases New Album "It's Not So Bad"KYLE releases his new album, "It's Not So Bad," with features from BEAM and others.By Alex Zidel
- BeefSoulja Boy Continues To Troll Young Dolph: "Why The F*ck You Mad?"Soulja Boy called out Young Dolph for claiming he's independent.By Cole Blake
- BeefSoulja Boy Calls "Cap" After Young Dolph Claims He Makes $100K Per ShowYoung Dolph boasted about making $100,000 per show, but Soulja Boy says that's "cap."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKYLE Announces New Music & Reveals He's Fully IndependentKYLE announces that he's officially an independent artist.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRuss Flexes Gargantuan Earnings From Independent CatalogRuss reiterates the viability of the independent route by sharing some of his own impressive stats and earnings. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record DealRich The Kid reveals he paid just under $1 million to get out of his first record deal.By Cole Blake
- GramAce Hood Brought To Tears Over Thoughtful Christmas GiftAce Hood's wife Shelah Marie got the rapper some plaques to mark his achievements as an independent artist.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Prince Details How DEA Targeted Him, Suge Knight & Irv Gotti Over Black-Owned Distribution BusinessJ. Prince's appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast found the Rap-A-Lot Records' CEO detailing his history with law enforcement, and how he became a target after attempting to become independent of the music industry and major labels.By Rose Lilah