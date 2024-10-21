DJ Akademiks Speculates That Drake Dropped "100 Gigs" As A Way To Scare Record Labels

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Akademiks has a theory about the release.

DJ Akademiks theorized that Drake dropped his recent project, 100 Gigs, as a way to prove that he doesn't need to rely on record labels as he negotiates a new deal. “He just dropped 5 albums. He just finished a U.S. tour and made over 300 mil. He should be renegotiating now," Akademiks said in a recent post on social media.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had plenty of opinions on the theory. "If he decides to go independent, it’s gonna shake up the industry and then a lot of big artists are going to follow suit," one fan wrote in response. Another countered: "He has lost credibility. What did the 100gigs do? It proved nothing. Everything dropped post beef has been trash." One more user argued: "He needs a better label so maybe he would actually drop physicals and more radio plays."

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake originally dropped 100 Gigs back in August, featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto. In addition to new music, the project also included tons of behind-the-scenes clips of tour rehearsals, studio sessions, and more from throughout the course of Drake's storied career. Although not a full album, the release marked his first project since feuding with Kendrick Lamar, earlier this year.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Drake's Next Move

Check out Akademiks' take on the 100 Gigs release below. Outside of music, Drake recently made headlines for venting about dealing with fake friends and betrayal during a nightclub appearance in Toronto, earlier this month. He's also unfollowed several people on Instagram including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

