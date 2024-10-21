DJ Akademiks Speculates That Drake Dropped "100 Gigs" As A Way To Scare Record Labels

Akademiks has a theory about the release.

DJ Akademiks theorized that Drake dropped his recent project, 100 Gigs, as a way to prove that he doesn't need to rely on record labels as he negotiates a new deal. “He just dropped 5 albums. He just finished a U.S. tour and made over 300 mil. He should be renegotiating now," Akademiks said in a recent post on social media.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had plenty of opinions on the theory. "If he decides to go independent, it’s gonna shake up the industry and then a lot of big artists are going to follow suit," one fan wrote in response. Another countered: "He has lost credibility. What did the 100gigs do? It proved nothing. Everything dropped post beef has been trash." One more user argued: "He needs a better label so maybe he would actually drop physicals and more radio plays."

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake originally dropped 100 Gigs back in August, featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto. In addition to new music, the project also included tons of behind-the-scenes clips of tour rehearsals, studio sessions, and more from throughout the course of Drake's storied career. Although not a full album, the release marked his first project since feuding with Kendrick Lamar, earlier this year.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Drake's Next Move