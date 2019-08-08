record labels
- MusicMeek Mill Claims Record Labels Are Benefitting From "Black Murder And Poverty"Meek Mill says that labels are "operating without consequences."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Budden Calls Out Labels' Lack Of Hip-Hop 50 Tributes"Y'all are the ones that was supposed to do that," Joe Budden claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEbro Says Labels No Longer Want To Sign RappersAccording to Ebro, labels are prioritizing African and Latin music.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJadakiss Believes Labels Should Be Held Responsible For Violent LyricsRappers often face backlash for their lyrical content, but Jada says labels keep signing them and radio stations put the songs at the top of playlists.By Erika Marie
- Original Content10 Iconic Black-Founded Hip-Hop LabelsWhether for their commercial success, artistic significance, or indelible influence and image, these labels change the face of hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCiara Asked Label For Her Masters After They Didn't Believe "Level Up" Would Be SuccessfulThe singer says when she showed her label her plans for "Level Up" and her project, they didn't seem interested.By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples Won't Flex Wealth: "My Consumer Base...Is Making Minimum Wage""I’m not gon' go show them a big old house, I’m not gon' go show them me on vacation, I’m not gon' show them a car," the Long Beach rapper says.By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples Questions Why NBA Players From The Hood Aren't Targeted Like RappersHe argued that labels perpetuate division & have been making millions off of the deaths of rappers, especially as they crank out posthumous albums for profit.By Erika Marie
- MusicBenny The Butcher Checks Fans Worried About His Def Jam DealPeople have been DMing the rapper, telling him not to let Def Jam make certain moves. "I'mma boss," said Benny.By Erika Marie
- MusicNoreaga Calls Contracts "Disturbing" For Making Rappers Indebted To LabelsHe commended Quality Control Music for taking care of their artists and praised Jay-Z for giving Rihanna her masters.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Co-Signs Meek Mill Questioning Labels About MoneyBoth Meek and Keyshia said they have never received a check from their record labels and Tyrese jumped in with his thoughts on owning masters.By Erika Marie
- MusicDe La Soul's Catalog Could Finally Be Heading To Streaming ServicesThe hip-hop trio has had a tumultuous history with their now-estranged record label Tommy Boy Records
By Joe Abrams
- GramPnB Rock Continues Tirade Against Label: "Havent Gave Me One Mil Yet!!!"The rapper doubles down on wanting out of his record deal.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record DealRich The Kid reveals he paid just under $1 million to get out of his first record deal.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Thinks He's "Too Big Of A Rapper To Be Signed To Another Rapper"He's not interested in record deals but revealed there have been other artists who have approached him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWale Explains The Need For Record Labels To Have “Mental Health Insurance”Wale gets real about mental health.By Chantilly Post