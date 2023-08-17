Ebro Says Labels No Longer Want To Sign Rappers

Ebro hopped on Twitter this morning, sharing a hot take on the current state of the music industry. According to the personality, labels have fallen back in prioritizing rap artists in favor of some other genres instead. He says that African and Latin music have moved to the forefront lately, and that it’s also rappers’ own fault. Apparently, the switch-up has to do with them looking for TikTok fame and overall becoming “boring.”

“I got a call saying …. ‘It should be noted many major record labels have deprioritized signing Rappers,'” his post begins. “‘The focus is now African Music & Latin Music. Rappers better stop being boring and talking about the same sh*t over and over, chasing TikTok success and comment sections.'” As expected, the controversial post has gotten social media users talking.

Read More: Ebro Laments The Lack Of Artists Thanking Hip-Hop On Its 50th Birthday

Ebro Says Labels’ New Focus Is African And Latin Music

I got a call saying ….



“It should be noted many major record labels have deprioritized signing Rappers.



The focus is now African Music & Latin Music



Rappers better stop being boring and talking about the same shit over and over, chasing TikTok success and comment sections” — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 17, 2023

It’s no secret that with the rise of social media as a marketing tool, labels have far less control than they once had. It’s opened the door for artists with less connections and resources to promote themselves, meaning that oftentimes, consumers have the final say in who makes it big. Gone are the days of success only being determined by who makes it on the radio, as people can simply listen to whatever they want on streaming services. With that being said, there’s far more competition than there used to be, and the battle to become or stay relevant is more fierce than ever.

Some commenters claim that Ebro is ragging on artists while the real problem lies in the industry as a whole. “As usual they followin the money,” one Twitter commenter writes. “Can’t even be mad at it. At the end of the day it’s understood artists of any genre with a legit fan base will have priority. That will never change.” Some argue that rappers have simply evolved with the industry, while others claim that “the downfall of rap is near.”

Read More: Joe Budden Comments On Ebro’s Hip-Hop 50 Thoughts

[Via]